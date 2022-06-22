in Big Data & Analytics, News

Octo Launches Data Mesh Platform for Federal Government Agencies

Octo has unveiled a new platform designed to assist federal government agencies in collecting, managing, safeguarding and accessing analytical data.

The company said Tuesday the offering builds on the four core principles of data mesh that allow users to enable data ownership by domain, manage data as a product, deploy self-service capabilities and achieve federated computational data governance.

Sujey Edwards, chief technology officer for Octo, said the data mesh platform is a decentralized data management offering that works to change the way government agencies handle data.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of this solution for our federal customers, providing more control over data. In this model, the data becomes a useable product and reduces dependency on others,” he added.

The data mesh platform is an offering from oLabs, Octo’s innovation center in Reston, Virginia.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

