OMV Medical Changes Name to Provizor Federal

OMV Medical has rebranded as Provizor Federal and adopted a new logo to reflect the company’s work as a health care staffing and management services provider to government clients.

Provizor said Tuesday the new brand name originated from the Latin word “provisus,” which means “one that provides,” and the updated logo design features a red cross to imply health care and a butterfly to signify rebirth, creativity, joy and promise.

The Takoma Park, Maryland-based business is part of Provizor Solutions, a portfolio company of private equity firm Impel Capital.

According to OMV’s history page, the company was incorporated 1987 with the goal of providing clinicians to support military, private and community hospitals, and later pursued Small Business Administration certification to operate as an 8(a) small disadvantaged business.