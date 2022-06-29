Palantir to Develop Prototype for Army’s TITAN Intelligence Ground Station

Palantir Technologies has won a $36 million contract from the U.S. Army to build a prototype for the service branch’s future intelligence ground station for collecting and disseminating tactical data.

The company said Tuesday it will offer its Modular Open System Architecture that provides artificial intelligence and machine learning insights to process sensor data collected by the Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node.

TITAN will gather and analyze intelligence from space, aerial and terrestrial sensors to help warfighters increase situational awareness and advance decision-making processes.

Army officials expect the system to enable the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control battlefield concept.

The competitive prototyping phase for TITAN will span 14 months.

Palantir vies with Raytheon Technologies to secure a contract for the production phase of the next-generation ground system.