Parsons Unveils Paladin Lab in Maryland for Tech R&D, Integration Efforts

Parsons has opened an Aberdeen, Maryland-based innovation laboratory that is envisioned to facilitate rapid research, development and integration of operational technology in support of its defense, intelligence and federal civilian customers.

The new Paladin Lab located within the Aberdeen Proving Ground includes unclassified tech integration and demonstration space and features hybrid cloud, network and compute capabilities as well as virtual server, GPU, storage and operational data sets, the company said Wednesday, when the facility was inaugurated.

The 9,700 square feet of engineering space also serves as the innovation center of excellence for Parsons X, which seeks to standardize the company’s digital organization and support data-driven focus on the development and delivery of a range of capabilities for infrastructure such as asset life management, digital twins and 3D modeling.

In addition, Paladin Lab will provide a platform for industry, academia and the Department of Defense to connect and collaborate to address defense challenges.

“As global threats continue across national security and critical infrastructure, Paladin represents an industry and technology-agnostic approach to collaboration and innovation, where the sole focus is on rapidly delivering operational technology to the end user,” said Ricardo Lorenzo, chief technology officer at Parsons.