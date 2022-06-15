in News

Pega Cloud for Government Secures DISA Impact Level 4 Provisional Authorization

Pegasystems has received Impact Level 4 provisional authorization from the Defense Information Systems Agency for its cloud offering designed for federal government customers.

Pega Cloud for Government is a Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program-compliant platform that works to enable federal agencies to develop and deploy cloud-based applications in support of their digital transformation initiatives, Pega said Tuesday.

The DISA IL4 authorization verifies the capability of Pega Cloud for Government to help government customers ensure compliance with the Department of Defense’s cloud computing security requirements guide.

“This authorization demonstrates our commitment to helping meet the specialized security and compliance needs of customers across the DOD as we work with them to achieve their digital transformation goals,” said Doug Averill, vice president and global industry market leader for government at Pega.

Pega Cloud for Government secured a moderate designation under FedRAMP in April 2019 in recognition of its compliance with federal risk management standards.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

