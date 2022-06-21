in Industry News, Technology

Peraton Secures $916M ODNI Task Order to Provide Enterprise-Wide Services; Roger Mason Quoted

Peraton Secures $916M ODNI Task Order to Provide Enterprise-Wide Services; Roger Mason Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Peraton announced on Tuesday that the company has been awarded a potential seven-year, $916 million task order from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to provide integrated, enterprise-wide management services for the office. 

“At our core, Peraton thrives on supporting critical government missions of consequence, and there are few missions more important than effectively enabling intelligence integration,” said Roger Mason, president of the space and intelligence sector at Peraton. 

Under the task order, Peraton will assist ODNI and continue its long standing support of the organization through navigating the complex intelligence missions that span across the full ODNI enterprise. 

The work for ODNI will also include the areas of communications, human capital, data analysis, knowledge management, partnership engagement, policy and strategy development, and intelligence integration.

“Our team looks forward to deploying their skills, intellect and energies to best serve the ODNI’s priorities; we’re honored to be entrusted with this important responsibility,” Mason added. 

The ODNI task order comes only a few days after the company announced that its subsidiary, Perspecta Enterprise Services secured a task order with the Cyber Crime Center (DC3) with the Department of Defense (DoD) to support essential DC3 missions.

The work for the DC3 task order will include delivering digital forensics, multimedia forensics, technical solutions development, cyber analytics, and vulnerability sharing support for DoD and other national requirements.

“We are honored that DC3 has entrusted us to support its critical missions across a range of complex technical and operational domains. We look forward to providing our integrated capabilities across the cyber, defense and intelligence domains to help DC3 address an evolving and complex threat environment,” Mason also commented.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Industry News

Cyber Crime CenterDC3DODExecutive MosaicODNIOffice of the Director of National IntelligencePeratonPerspecta Enterprise ServicesRoger Masonspace & intelligence

mm

Written by William McCormick

Executive Spotlight: Jim Onusko, Director of Strategic Solutions at LexisNexis Special Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Jim Onusko, Director of Strategic Solutions at LexisNexis Special Services
2 Senior-Level Execs Join Amyx Federal-Civilian Team; William Schaefer Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
2 Senior-Level Execs Join Amyx Federal-Civilian Team; William Schaefer Quoted