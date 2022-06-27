in News, Technology

PSC Comments on SEC’s Proposed Rules on Cybersecurity, Climate-Related Disclosures

PSC Comments on SEC's Proposed Rules on Cybersecurity, Climate-Related Disclosures - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The Professional Services Council and 33 other organizations submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission their feedback on proposed rules on cybersecurity incident disclosures and risk management.

PSC said Friday it also relayed comments on SEC’s proposed regulations on climate-related disclosures.

For the cybersecurity aspect, PSC and other organizations called on SEC and other agencies to prioritize efforts to streamline reporting regulations. They said the rulemaking should not override laws and regulations with regard to cybersecurity and protected disclosures and that the commission should address issues related to micromanagement of corporate entities’ cybersecurity initiatives in the proposed rules.

When it comes to climate-related disclosures, the council urged the commission to use existing reporting requirements and launch efforts to “limit climate-related disclosure requirements to information that is material to investors’ decisions.”

Both sets of proposed rules would benefit from more time for industry input,” said Stephanie Kostro, executive vice president for policy at PSC. 

We value the SEC’s goals to address significant issues and inform potential investors through improved information sharing between the government and private sector, but requirements should leverage existing reporting mechanisms and be material to investors’ decision-making,” Kostro added.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Climate Changecyber incident disclosureCybersecurityfederal contractorsGovconprofessional services councilPSCsecsecurities and exchange commissionStephanie Kostro

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

PSC Comments on SEC's Proposed Rules on Cybersecurity, Climate-Related Disclosures - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former DHA Director Raquel Bono Joins CNSI Health Advisory Board
PSC Comments on SEC's Proposed Rules on Cybersecurity, Climate-Related Disclosures - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DHS Awards Phase I Research Contracts to 30 Small Businesses