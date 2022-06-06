Purdue University Aims to Help Bolster US Semiconductor Education With New Degrees Program

Purdue University has introduced a set of degrees and credentials centered around chip design, manufacturing and supply chain management.

Graduate and undergraduate students can apply to take the Semiconductor Degrees Program through the Purdue College of Engineering, the Indiana-based university said May 27.

The program offers residential training and online education via the Birck Nanotechnology Center and the nanoHUB learning platform, respectively.

Purdue also named 19 industry representatives who will serve on the university’s semiconductor degrees leadership board.

“The need to restore self-reliance in the semiconductor industry is both an economic priority and a national security imperative,” said Mung Chiang, Purdue’s executive vice president for strategic initiatives and John A. Edwardson Dean for the College of Engineering.

Chiang was among the four expert witnesses who testified at a Dec. 2 House committee hearing on the importance of partnerships and educational programs to bridge the sector talent gap.

