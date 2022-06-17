in News

Q&A: Keith Cooperman on Millennium’s Cybersecurity Support for Defense Customers

Keith Cooperman, vice president of business development at Millennium, recently participated in an Executive Spotlight interview to discuss the company’s focus areas and potential opportunities to grow its cybersecurity work outside of the Department of Defense.

Cooperman joined the Arlington, Virginia-based company in April and oversees growth, business development, capture and proposal functions in his current position.

Here’s an excerpt from ExecutiveGov’s Q&A session with Cooperman:

“We want to further expand our market presence, which has a lot to do with providing a spotlight to get the Millennium brand out there and further into the conversation. As we continue to focus on the cyber training aspect to build our business and name recognition in those critical areas.”

Click over to ExecutiveGov to read his full interview and other Executive Spotlight articles with significant executives of consequence to the federal and government contracting communities.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

