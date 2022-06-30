QuSecure to Provide Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Tech Under SBIR Phase III Award

Software company QuSecure has received a contract award for its post-quantum cybersecurity as part of the third phase of the Small Business Innovation Research program.

QuSecure said Wednesday the award is for the procurement of QuProtect, a PQC offering designed to leverage quantum secure channels to ensure quantum resiliency and security of encrypted communications and data.

The Phase III designation, which is the first in the PQC industry, followed the completion of a PQC pilot project deployment at a federal facility. QuSecure worked under a Phase I award in 2020 and continued to its second phase in early 2022.

“QuSecure has brought together a team of dedicated quantum technology experts, cryptographers, former defense and intelligence community members, business professionals, and serial entrepreneurs who are leading critical advancements and ensuring post-quantum protection for all our nation’s infrastructure and enterprise business,” said Mike Brown, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral who worked as senior cybersecurity specialist at the departments of Defense and Homeland Security.

The award is in line with the federal government’s efforts to address post-quantum cyber threats.