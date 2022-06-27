Former DHA Director Raquel Bono Joins CNSI Health Advisory Board

Raquel Bono, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral and a three-time winner of the prestigious Wash100 Award, will bring nearly four decades of expertise in military medicine and health care administration to CNSI’s Health Advisory Board.

“Raquel Bono is a highly respected authority on large-scale healthcare operations, and we are honored to have the benefit of her deep knowledge, talent, and credentials on the CNSI Health Advisory Board,” said CNSI CEO Todd Stottlemyer, a previous Wash100 Award winner.

Stottlemyer also explained how Dr. Bono would support CNSI’s clients with products as well as solutions and services to enable better health outcomes through her extensive clinical background and experience within the military branches and U.S. government.

Dr. Bono served as the director of the Defense Health Agency from 2015 until her retirement from the Navy in 2019. During her tenure as DHA director, Dr. Bono oversaw the comprehensive reform of the military health system to centralize shared services and standardized processes across 55 military medical treatment facilities and more than 300 clinics.

In addition, she has served as the chief of the Navy Medical Corps and led the design of Washington state’s public-private partnerships to address personal protective equipment, testing, and health disparities associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historically, the retired vice admiral holds the distinction of being the first female Navy medical officer to achieve three-star rank.

“I look forward to collaborating with the highly accomplished team of experts who serve on CNSI’s Health Advisory Board,” said Dr. Bono. “I am pleased to be able to partner with a company that shares my passion for disrupting and transforming care delivery systems to ensure the best outcomes for those who rely on government healthcare services.”

About CNSI

CNSI delivers a broad range of health information technology enterprise solutions and customizable products to a diverse base of state and federal agencies in the United States. CNSI aligns, builds, and manages innovative, high-quality, cost-effective solutions that help clients achieve their mission, enhance business performance, reduce costs, and improve the health of individuals and communities.