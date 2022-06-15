in C4ISR, News

Raytheon Demos Multi-Asset Data Relay; Conn Doherty Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business tested an approach for direct communications between machines as part of a risk reduction effort before taking part in the U.S. military’s capability experimentation across multidomain training scenarios.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space conducted its machine-to-machine communications demonstration ahead of the unit’s scheduled participation in the biennial Valiant Shield exercise, the company said Tuesday.

The ongoing field training exercise kicked off June 1 and will continue through Friday at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

Conn Doherty, vice president of future assured systems technologies at RI&S, said the company will be part of a military-industry team during the exercise that aims to demonstrate key Joint All-Domain Command and Control systems.

The company used its RMT-727 Multi-Program Testbed along with a KC-135 aerial refueling aircraft, a satellite and a ground station at Beale Air Force Base in California for the demo ahead of Valiant Shield.

