Raytheon Demos Data Sharing Capability Across Defense Systems; Eric Ditmars Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business demonstrated the capability to gather data on a simulated maritime threat and process and distribute targeting data with tactical platforms across the Western Pacific Ocean during the Department of Defense’s Valiant Shield 22 exercise.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space converted a Boeing 727 aircraft into a Multi-Program Testbed, which characterized the simulated threat using electronic intelligence sensors and radars and synthesized the collected data within seconds using onboard processors to come up with a targeting platform for sharing with other defense systems, the company said Tuesday.

Raytheon said the demo marks a critical test of its infrastructure for the Joint All Domain Command and Control concept.

“In the multi-domain fight, seconds could mean the difference between victory and defeat,” said Eric Ditmars, president of secure sensor solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space.

“This experiment shows we can deliver synthesized, multi-source data to commanders faster than ever, giving them a decisive battlefield advantage,” added Ditmars.

During the demonstration, the testbed shared data with a command-and-control station, four U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jets and a KC-135 aircraft in a highly contested, simulated environment.

Ditmars said deploying the capabilities through the field training exercise enabled the company to “stress test them in operational environments and accelerate their maturity.”