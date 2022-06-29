in News, Technology

Raytheon Demos Data Sharing Capability Across Defense Systems; Eric Ditmars Quoted

A Raytheon Technologies business demonstrated the capability to gather data on a simulated maritime threat and process and distribute targeting data with tactical platforms across the Western Pacific Ocean during the Department of Defense’s Valiant Shield 22 exercise.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space converted a Boeing 727 aircraft into a Multi-Program Testbed, which characterized the simulated threat using electronic intelligence sensors and radars and synthesized the collected data within seconds using onboard processors to come up with a targeting platform for sharing with other defense systems, the company said Tuesday.

Raytheon said the demo marks a critical test of its infrastructure for the Joint All Domain Command and Control concept.

“In the multi-domain fight, seconds could mean the difference between victory and defeat,” said Eric Ditmars, president of secure sensor solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space. 

“This experiment shows we can deliver synthesized, multi-source data to commanders faster than ever, giving them a decisive battlefield advantage,” added Ditmars.

During the demonstration, the testbed shared data with a command-and-control station, four U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jets and a KC-135 aircraft in a highly contested, simulated environment.

Ditmars said deploying the capabilities through the field training exercise enabled the company to “stress test them in operational environments and accelerate their maturity.” 

Written by Jane Edwards

