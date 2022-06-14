Raytheon Holds Troposcatter Communications System Tests

Raytheon Technologies‘ intelligence and space business tested a next generation Troposcatter system designed to provide the U.S. Army with beyond-line-of-sight communications capability for command and control operations.

Several modernized AN/TRC-244(V)1 Troposcatters were demonstrated by Raytheon Intelligence & Space over a five-week period to verify long range BLOS connectivity in multiple operational environments, the company said Monday.

The communications capability is in support of the Department of Defense’s Joint All Domain Command and Control initiative aimed at connecting every battlespace domain.

“The modernized Troposcatter system delivers more capability with increased throughput performance and low latency at a significantly lower cost. The solid-state power amplifier technology reduces overall size and weight, while increasing performance,” said Denis Donohue, president of communications and airspace management systems at RI&S.

The wireless and transportable system is also capable of having link connectivity within 40 minutes of it being installed.

RI&S conducted the tests at several locations, including mountainous terrain.