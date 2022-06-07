Raytheon Intros GhostEye Radar Variant for Medium-Range Air Defense

Raytheon Technologies‘ missiles and defense business has expanded its GhostEye family of radars with the addition of a variant designed for medium‐range air defense operations.

The new GhostEye MR radar is developed by Raytheon Missiles & Defense in collaboration with Kongsberg Gruppen’s defense and aerospace unit and is available for integration with the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System, the company said Thursday.

The radar works to enhance the accuracy and performance of the Raytheon-made Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile Extended Range variant and other effectors of NASAMS.

“With the addition of GhostEye MR, we extend battlespace coverage to the full kinematic envelope, or reachable area, of the AMRAAM‐ER effector,” said Lindsay Viana, director of ground‐based air defense on RMD’s requirements and capabilities team.

GhostEye MR features an active electronically scanned array and military‐grade gallium nitride technology to boost defense against fixed‐wing and rotary wing aircraft, cruise missiles and drones.