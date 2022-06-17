Raytheon to Install Modernized Mission Computer Into Air Force A-10C Aircraft

A Raytheon Technologies subsidiary has received a $46.2 million award from the U.S. Air Force Lifecycle Management Center to provide a modernized mission computer for the A-10C Thunderbolt II attack aircraft.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space will deliver the Common Open Secure Mission Computer to AFLMC to upgrade the A-10C’s operational flight program software environment, the company said Thursday.

The platform-agnostic system will serve as the new central computer to support a multi-phase software modernization effort for the twin-engine jet aircraft.

Raytheon I&S partnered with non-traditional defense contractors including Apogee Worx, CymSTAR, KIHOMAC and Vertex to support work under the contract awarded through the System of Systems Consortium.

Work will occur in McKinney, Texas, and Layton, Utah.

COSMC is designed to enable multi-mission management, weapon stores and sensor processing for multiple platforms and weapon systems.