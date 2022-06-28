Sagewind Invests in Data Protection Software Startup Code-X

St. Petersburg, Florida-based security software developer Code-X has raised new capital through a Series B funding round led by private equity firm Sagewind Capital.

Raj Kanodia, managing director of Sagewind, will serve on the board of directors at CodeX, along with government market veterans Bob Donahue Jr. and Deborah Dunnie as part of the financing deal, the investment company said Monday.

Code-X plans to use the money from its recent funding round for growth initiatives.

The company designed its lattice-based platform to help government and commercial customers protect sensitive information and systems.

Department of Defense and intelligence community personnel previously tested the technology‘s security function, according to Code-X.