Sarcos’ RE2 Subsidiary Tests Robotic Gripper Prototype in Lab

Sarcos Robotics subsidiary RE2 has assembled and tested a gripper technology in a laboratory environment as part of a U.S. Navy-funded underwater end-of-arm tool development project.

The Strong Tactile mARitime hand for Feeling, Inspecting, Sensing and Handling system is designed to help military operators dispose of undersea mines and explosive ordnance remotely, Sarcos said Tuesday.

During the lab test, RE2’s STARFISH prototype worked to clasp a pair of tweezers and larger objects using the tactile-sensing mechanism of three robotic fingers.

RE2 plans to integrate the tool with the company’s Sapien Sea Class robot and install the integrated system on a remotely operated vehicle for subsea testing.

The project team is working with Veronica Santos from the University of California, Los Angeles, and Jonathan Posner from the University of Washington.

Sarcos said both professors led the design of a tactile sensor skin for the underwater gripper.