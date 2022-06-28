in News

Catalyst Accelerator Hosts GovCon Boot Camp for Small Businesses

Catalyst Accelerator hosted a two-week event that sought to help a cohort of businesses connect with subject matter experts on government contracting.

Six companies that have not yet worked with any public sector organization took part in the Government Business Boot Camp, which featured panel discussions and question-and-answer sessions, Catalyst Accelerator said Monday.

Executives at KaizenRhino Solutions International Consultancy, Kall Morris, Little Place Labs, Makai, Orbital Services Corp. and Secured Quantum Services had the opportunity to learn from specialists on how to navigate the GovCon market during the event.

Capt. Craig Miles, a U.S. Air Force contracting officer, and Capt. Christie Rogers, a GPS payload systems operator at the U.S. Space Force, educated the cohort companies about the Department of Defense structure.

Former acquisition chief Sue Payton briefed the industry audience of her fireside chat session on unclassified threats.

The Small Business Administration and the Air Force Research Laboratory were the event sponsors.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

