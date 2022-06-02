Serco Secures $334M SHAPM Services Contract From Naval Sea Systems Command; Dave Dacquino Quoted

Serco Inc. announced on Thursday that the company has been awarded a potential five-year, $334 million Shipbuilding Acquisition Program Management (SHAPM) Services contract by the Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) Team Submarine (TEAM SUB).

Serco, which has supported Team Submarine for over 40 years, will provide program management, business and financial management, technical and engineering services as well as logistics and foreign military support. The TEAM SUB contract is also comprised of PEO Strategic Submarines, PEO Attack Submarines, and PEO Undersea Warfare Systems.

“This contract award greatly increases our support to the Navy and NAVSEA. Serco takes great pride in being a top-tier services provider to the Navy and in our ability to support mission-critical and nationally important programs,” said Dave Dacquino, chairman and CEO of Serco Inc., as well as a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

In addition, Serco will support the Team Submarine concept of unifying once diverse submarine-related activities into a single submarine-centric organization. The goal of the concept is to eliminate the traditional stovepipe structures and processes that created impediments and inefficiencies in the submarine communities.

Serco will be performing the contract work mainly out of Washington D.C. with an additional 100 people to support submarine shipbuilding offices, including the Future Attack Submarine Office and the development of the COLUMBIA Class submarine Integrated Power System.

About Serco

Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions.

Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion.