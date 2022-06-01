in News, Space

Sierra Space Partners With Spirit AeroSystems on Cargo Module Production

Sierra Nevada Corp.‘s space business and a Spirit AeroSystems subsidiary have teamed up to boost the production of cargo modules for a space transport vehicle aimed at supporting NASA resupply missions.

Sierra Space said Tuesday it will work with Spirit Defense & Space on Shooting Star cargo module system design, fabrication, assembly, integration and test to accelerate manufacturing.

Under the long-term strategic partnership, Sierra Space will contribute expertise in advanced space technology while Spirit AeroSystem will employ its aerospace industrialization knowledge.

Shooting Star will attach to the rear of the Dream Chaser spaceplane to transport 10,000 pounds of cargo to orbit. Starting in 2023, the module will support NASA’s resupply missions to the International Space Station under the Commercial Resupply Services 2 contract.

Written by Christine Thropp

