SNC Receives Air Force Contract to Mature Advanced Upper Stage Rocket Engine

Sierra Nevada Corp. will help the Air Force Research Laboratory mature a next generation upper stage rocket engine under a two-year, $20.2 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force.

The contract covers research and development and test facilities needed for the maturation of the VR35K-A advanced engine and its components, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The VR35K-A is a liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen engine based on SNC’s Vortex engine system. It uses a vortex flow field for cooling its inner walls.

Efforts will be conducted in Baraboo, Wisconsin, through Sept. 23, 2024.

The Air Force is obligating $19.2 million in fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.