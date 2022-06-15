SolarWinds Survey: 76% of Public Sector IT Departments Plan Hybrid IT Strategy Implementation

A new SolarWinds report indicates that three-quarters of government information technology professionals surveyed within the U.S. and Canada are looking to adopt hybrid IT strategies over the next three years.

The software company said Tuesday that the SolarWinds IT Trends Report’s public sector segment covered responses from 79 North America-based tech specialists and aimed to determine how their departments manage operational complexity.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said they believe IT management tools can help their organizations address increased complexity and 56 percent cited staff training and upskilling programs as a key to tackling the complex issue.

The report noted that tech practitioners and leaders are particularly concerned about limited visibility into agency IT environments, with 49 percent of survey participants saying they only see what is happening in half or less of applications and systems.

Meanwhile, 49 percent of respondents reported hybrid IT complexities affected return on investment for an IT project they were involved in during the past 12 to 18 months.

Sudhakar Ramakrishna, president and CEO of SolarWinds, said organizations should review previous tech-driven investments as they plan for post-pandemic IT operations.

“Part of that requires organizations to have visibility into their IT environments to understand what’s working and not working, and where to prioritize their efforts to achieve the ROI targeted in their planned projects,” Ramakrishna added.

SolarWinds also found that using new tools or technologies is the top factor that drives increased complexity in public sector IT departments.

Other drivers listed in the report are department technology requirements, legacy stack maintenance processes and fragmented systems.

Survey participants expect to see improvements in security, user experience and system performance if their organizations implement IT management tools, SolarWinds said.