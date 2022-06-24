in Contract Awards, News

Spire Global to Extend NASA Earth Observation Data Access; Chuck Cash Quoted

Spire Global will continue to provide NASA with access to its satellite and Earth observation data under a one-year contract extension awarded through the Commercial SmallSat Data Acquisition program.

The company said Thursday it will deliver data collected from its radio occultation satellites to the agency to support weather forecasts, ionosphere monitoring and sea ice classification and altimetry.

Data provided under the $6 million award is available for use by NASA and government-funded researchers and will be archived and maintained under the program’s Smallsat Data Explorer database.

Chuck Cash, vice president of federal sales at Spire, said the CSDA program offers Earth observation data necessary for supporting researchers solve global challenges such as climate change.

“The program is a great example of how partnership between the private and public sector can accelerate our path to building a better, more sustainable future,” he added.

