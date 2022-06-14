in News, Technology

SRI International to Help NIST Analyze Quantum Tech Manufacturing Challenges

SRI International has received a $300,000 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology to examine supply chain challenges and investment opportunities for the quantum manufacturing industry.

The nonprofit research organization intends to work with companies, academic institutions and national laboratories to determine what forces can affect advancements in quantum hardware development, SRI said Monday.

SRI added that the Quantum Economic Development Consortium, which the nonprofit manages under a cooperative research and development agreement with NIST, will help develop a comprehensive guide for both the public and private sectors.

Cisco, Keysight, IonQ, Rigetti and Quantinuum are among the 30 entities that have pledged to support the roadmap development effort.

