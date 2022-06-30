in Contract Awards, News

Teledyne FLIR Books $62M Army Contract for Robotic System Procurement

Teledyne FLIR Books $62M Army Contract for Robotic System Procurement - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Teledyne FLIR’s unmanned ground systems division has received a $62.1 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Army to provide robotic systems that assist in locating and discarding unexploded ordnance and improvised explosive devices.

The Department of Defense said Wednesday work on the Army’s Man Transportable Robotic System Increment II program will approximately run through Oct. 2, 2023.

The company has been providing the service branch with medium-sized robots. Its unmanned ground vehicle Centaur units were delivered to the military in support of the program.

Each order given under the new contract will determine funding and work locations.

A total of five parties submitted tenders for the competitive procurement process. Army Contracting Command awarded the contract.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Centaurcontract awardDefense DepartmentDODGovconman transportable robotic system increment iimtrs inc iiTeledyne FLIRUS army

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Amentum-InDyne JV Secures $81M Navy Award for Flight Test, Training Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Amentum-InDyne JV Secures $81M Navy Award for Flight Test, Training Support
Govini Report Highlights Need for DOD to Advance Innovation, Invest in Critical Tech - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Govini Report Highlights Need for DOD to Advance Innovation, Invest in Critical Tech