Tetra Tech Awarded $84M Shared Early Warning System Support Task Order

Tetra Tech has received a potential $84.4 million task order to provide operations, maintenance and sustainment support for Space Systems Command’s Shared Early Warning System.

Space Systems Command Acquisitions at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado is the contracting activity and received six offers for the task order, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

SEWS is designed to provide the U.S. and its allies early warning information on ballistic missile launches, delivering situational awareness to U.S. combatant commands and associated partner countries.

The task order will cover modernization, design, depot and organizational-level maintenance, cybersecurity, design, systems engineering, logistics, familiarization training, external interface sustainment, emergency maintenance, 24-hour system troubleshooting and configuration management.

Work will occur at Peterson Space Force Base through Jan. 31, 2029.

The command will obligate $11.4 million in research and development and foreign military sales funds at the time of award.

Tetra Tech is a Pasadena, California-based provider of consulting, engineering, program and construction management services in the areas of infrastructure, water, environment, energy, resource management and international development.

Written by Jane Edwards

