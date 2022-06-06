Textron to Extend UAS Operations Support for Navy Sea Base

A Textron subsidiary will continue to help the U.S. Navy operate unmanned aircraft systems for an expeditionary sea base under a potential four-year 18.3 million contract.

The company said Thursday its systems group works with service personnel assigned to ESB-4, formally known as USS Hershel “Woody” Williams, in the deployment and management of the small Aerosonde UAS.

Textron Systems has provided contractor-owned, contractor-operated UAS to the Lewis B. Puller-class vessel since 2018.

The new award from Naval Air Systems Command has a one-year base period, a pair of 12-month options and an additional two six-month extension periods.

The Navy’s fleet of Arleigh Burke-class of guided missile destroyers also receives assistance from Textron UAS operators.

Aerosonde has flown more than 550,000 hours in various mission environments to date, the company said.