in Contract Awards, News

UES Receives $75M Air Force Contract to Study Biotech, Polymer & Responsive Materials

UES Receives $75M Air Force Contract to Study Biotech, Polymer & Responsive Materials - top government contractors - best government contracting event

UES, a Dayton, Ohio-based scientific research and development company, has secured a seven-year, $75 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to conduct an exploratory study on the advances in biotechnology, polymers and responsive materials to support military operations.

The contractor will do its research at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio in support of Air Force asset sustainment and optimization, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Efforts under the Functional Responsive Experimentation for Systems and Humans program will potentially advance the service branch’s materials used in air, space, weapon systems and human cognitive monitoring.

UES will work through Sept. 15, 2029. Part of the research focus is to look into biodegradation, human performance monitoring and biomimetic materials experimentation.

Evaluating the potentials of soft matter and additive and responsive materials, flexible electronics as well as artificial intelligence or machine learning will also be covered by the R&D organization.

UES is a women-owned small business that provides biological and nanoscale technology services covering the fields of organic synthesis, synthetic biology, microbial contaminations and flexible hybrid electronics, among others.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Biotechnologycontract awardsFunctional Responsive Experimentation for Systems and HumansGovconpolymersResearchresponsive materialsUESUS Air ForceWright-Patterson Air Force Base

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

AEI Partner Peter Schumacher Appointed Firefly Aerospace Interim CEO - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AEI Partner Peter Schumacher Appointed Firefly Aerospace Interim CEO
Medline to Continue as VA's Distribution Partner for Veteran Medical Supplies; Chris Powers Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Medline to Continue as VA’s Distribution Partner for Veteran Medical Supplies; Chris Powers Quoted