UES Receives $75M Air Force Contract to Study Biotech, Polymer & Responsive Materials

UES, a Dayton, Ohio-based scientific research and development company, has secured a seven-year, $75 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to conduct an exploratory study on the advances in biotechnology, polymers and responsive materials to support military operations.

The contractor will do its research at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio in support of Air Force asset sustainment and optimization, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Efforts under the Functional Responsive Experimentation for Systems and Humans program will potentially advance the service branch’s materials used in air, space, weapon systems and human cognitive monitoring.

UES will work through Sept. 15, 2029. Part of the research focus is to look into biodegradation, human performance monitoring and biomimetic materials experimentation.

Evaluating the potentials of soft matter and additive and responsive materials, flexible electronics as well as artificial intelligence or machine learning will also be covered by the R&D organization.

UES is a women-owned small business that provides biological and nanoscale technology services covering the fields of organic synthesis, synthetic biology, microbial contaminations and flexible hybrid electronics, among others.