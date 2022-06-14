VA Introduces ‘Pathfinder’ Website to Advance Vendor Engagements

The Department of Veteran Affairs has launched the Pathfinder website in an effort to provide business entities looking to partner with the agency a virtual point of entry as well as to enhance customer experience.

VA said June 7 interested vendors can use the site to introduce themselves or their organization and present ideas, products, services and other offerings.

The submissions on the online concierge will be used in directing market research and in creating a repository of sources that could meet future VA requirements.

“Pathfinder provides the road map to allow interested businesses of all sizes to understand the landscape and processes of identifying opportunities, and it walks them through the process with a real interaction,” said Ernest Reed, director of the Category Management Support Office at VA.

Additionally, Pathfinder has a backend system to promote transparency and equity throughout the entire vendor engagement process in support of prospective partners.

The website is a collaborative initiative pushed by three offices in the department, namely the offices of Acquisition, Logistics and Construction; Healthcare Innovation and Learning; and Information and Technology.