Valiant Secures $255M F-16 Training Support FMS Deal; Dan Corbett Quoted

Valiant Integrated Services has been awarded a 10-year, $255 million contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide F-16 aircraft maintenance and pilot differences training to partner nation air forces worldwide.

Dan Corbett, CEO of Valiant, said in a statement released Thursday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract is in line with the company’s strategy to expand its presence into new markets.

“The FMS market has tremendous opportunity for growth for Valiant, and this win allows us to do what we do best—deliver advanced training and readiness solutions efficiently, effectively, and with excellence,” Corbett added.

The 338th Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Randolph Air Force Base, Texas, activated the 100 percent foreign military sales contract.

The Herdon, Virginia-headquartered company offers training and simulation, engineering and analysis, program management and logistics and sustainment support to domestic and international defense clients.