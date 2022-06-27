in Contract Awards, News

Vanguard Pacific Awarded NASA Design Services Contract

Vanguard Pacific Awarded NASA Design Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Vanguard Pacific, a Foley, Alabama-headquartered small business, has secured a potential $48.1 million contract from NASA for architect and engineering design services in support of the Marshall Space Flight Center.

The Facilities Engineering Design and Inspection Services II contract encompasses master planning, surveillance, inspection and design services for construction projects worth $1 million or less, the space agency said Saturday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a one-year base period of performance with four option periods. 

Mission services are potentially worth $25.6 million. Work will begin on Aug. 1 at the research center’s headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.

Vanguard Pacific is a woman-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small business that provides engineering and analytics, construction and renovation and disaster preparedness support to federal government customers.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

architectcontract awardengineeringFEDIS IIGovconMarshall Space Flight CenterNASAVanguard Pacific

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Vanguard Pacific Awarded NASA Design Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Executive Spotlight: Kim Waiyaboon, CEO of SDV International
Vanguard Pacific Awarded NASA Design Services Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former DHA Director Raquel Bono Joins CNSI Health Advisory Board