Vanguard Pacific Awarded NASA Design Services Contract

Vanguard Pacific, a Foley, Alabama-headquartered small business, has secured a potential $48.1 million contract from NASA for architect and engineering design services in support of the Marshall Space Flight Center.

The Facilities Engineering Design and Inspection Services II contract encompasses master planning, surveillance, inspection and design services for construction projects worth $1 million or less, the space agency said Saturday.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract has a one-year base period of performance with four option periods.

Mission services are potentially worth $25.6 million. Work will begin on Aug. 1 at the research center’s headquarters in Huntsville, Alabama.

Vanguard Pacific is a woman-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned small business that provides engineering and analytics, construction and renovation and disaster preparedness support to federal government customers.