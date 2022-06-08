Venus Aerospace Unveils Conceptual Design of ‘Stargazer’ Mach 9 Hypersonic Spaceplane

Venus Aerospace, an early-stage, deep technology company, has showcased its first conceptual hypersonic vehicle design envisioned to achieve one-hour global travel at Mach 9 speed.

The Houston, Texas-based hypersonic aircraft developer said Tuesday its vehicle engineering team is working on Stargazer, a Mach 9 hypersonic spaceplane whose concept was unveiled during a transportation- and mobility-focused event in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Backed by over $33 million in venture capital and government funding, Venus looks to exceed high-speed transportation limits. Its team consisting of military veterans and aerospace and research and development professionals is developing a next generation rocket engine with zero emission capability, an innovative aircraft shape and a leading-edge cooling tech.

The company has conducted a series of tests for its tech demonstration engine and is looking to begin hypersonic drone subsonic and supersonic flight tests next year.

