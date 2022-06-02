in News

Viasat Opens New Office in Maryland; Craig Miller Quoted

Viasat Opens New Office in Maryland; Craig Miller Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Viasat has opened a new office near the U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground installation to expand its presence in Harford County, Maryland, and further support the military’s network transformation efforts.

The company said Wednesday the office will house employees of its government systems business developing satellite communication and networking capabilities for defense customers.

A laboratory and warehouse are also included in the facility to accommodate technology development, testing and support in an effort to meet technical and operational requirements for Army missions.

“Opening an office near the [Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance] campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground demonstrates Viasat’s commitment to the Army’s network transformation efforts,” said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems.

He added that the team will work to help the Army address U.S. critical defense communication issues.

Viasat has been collaborating with the Army for over 35 years. It offers satcom tech and services, tactical data links as well as cybersecurity and military data encryption platforms.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

C5ISRCraig MillerGovconnetwork transformationSATCOMUS armyviasatViasat Government Systems

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Bryan Construction Books $65M Army Contract for Facility Construction at Ellsworth AFB - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Bryan Construction Books $65M Army Contract for Facility Construction at Ellsworth AFB
Boris Nejikovsky: Ensco to Showcase Military Positioning, Navigation & Timing Products at ION-JNC Event - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boris Nejikovsky: Ensco to Showcase Military Positioning, Navigation & Timing Products at ION-JNC Event