Viasat Opens New Office in Maryland; Craig Miller Quoted

Viasat has opened a new office near the U.S. Army’s Aberdeen Proving Ground installation to expand its presence in Harford County, Maryland, and further support the military’s network transformation efforts.

The company said Wednesday the office will house employees of its government systems business developing satellite communication and networking capabilities for defense customers.

A laboratory and warehouse are also included in the facility to accommodate technology development, testing and support in an effort to meet technical and operational requirements for Army missions.

“Opening an office near the [Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance] campus at Aberdeen Proving Ground demonstrates Viasat’s commitment to the Army’s network transformation efforts,” said Craig Miller, president of Viasat Government Systems.

He added that the team will work to help the Army address U.S. critical defense communication issues.

Viasat has been collaborating with the Army for over 35 years. It offers satcom tech and services, tactical data links as well as cybersecurity and military data encryption platforms.