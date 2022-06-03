in Executive Moves, News

Ward Melhuish Joins Government & Public Sector Advisory Services Leadership Team at Cherry Bekaert

Ward Melhuish, who has more than two decades of government consulting experience, was named federal government sector advisory leader and managing director in the advisory services practice at assurance, tax and advisory firm Cherry Bekaert.

The executive will work with other government and public sector advisory services leaders to support customer agencies in their accounting, cybersecurity and information assurance, grants management, regulatory compliance and other areas, the firm said Thursday.

Melhuish’s career includes time working with the departments of Defense, Energy, Homeland Security, Justice, Treasury and Transportation as well as the U.S. Postal Service and Pension Benefit Guarantee Corp., bringing to his new role experience in providing cost and performance management service consulting.

He will collaborate with Christian Fuellgraf, Cherry Bekaert’s government public sector leader, and Denise Lippuner, the firm’s state and local government advisory leader.

Written by Christine Thropp

