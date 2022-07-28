AAR Gets FAA Recognition for Safety Management Practices

The Federal Aviation Administration has recognized AAR‘s company-wide approach to managing safety risks.

AAR said Wednesday it became the first independent maintenance, repair and operations entity to have a corporate safety management system in place with FAA recognition.

“Moving to a corporate SMS demonstrates the maturity of our program and our proactive approach to safety,” said John Holmes, president and CEO of AAR.

The aviation services provider encourages its employees to be proactive in workplace hazard reporting, risk assessments and best practice sharing through the program.

Wood Dale, Illinois-based AAR offers aftermarket services such as airframe maintenance and parts supply to the government sector.