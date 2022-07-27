in Contract Awards, News

AAR to Deliver Commercial Common Aircraft Parts to Norwegian Air Force; John Cooper Quoted

Aviation and expeditionary service provider AAR has secured a contract to provide commercial common parts for the Norwegian air force’s aircraft fleet over a four-year period.

The company said Tuesday it will deliver consumable and repairable materials to Norway and perform aircraft inspection, repair, overhaul, modification and maintenance services in support of the P-8A and B-737 Next Generation-series planes.

“We will draw on our extensive knowledge and experience managing the P-8A and commercial B-737 Next Generation series aircraft and supply chains to deliver the support that Norway needs,” said John Cooper, senior vice president for global government and defense at AAR.

The contract was awarded by the Norwegian Defense Logistics Organization and has a two-year base period of performance and two option years.

NDLO procures and develops military equipment and logistics services to meet the Norwegian armed forces’ mission needs.

