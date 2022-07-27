Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall Recognizes Tim Grayson for Work Integrating Operational Imperatives

Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall lauded the efforts of Special Assistant Timothy Grayson in translating his seven Operational Imperatives into action during his remarks at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2022 Air Force Summit in Tysons, Virginia this week.

“Importantly, I brought Tim Grayson in from DARPA — who had been involved with a number of technology programs at DARPA including the Assault Breaker II — and I asked him to be the integrator essentially for the various Operational Imperative lines of effort, if you will, that were going on,” said Kendall, a previous Wash100 Award recipient.

Grayson joined the Department of the Air Force in January after spending nearly four years as director of the Strategic Technology Office at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

Now, overseeing Kendall’s Operational Imperative efforts, Dr. Grayson is tasked with taking concepts into reality. In his remarks, Kendall underscored the urgency behind actually fielding capability, rather than letting it sit in the strategy phase for too long. “I understand the theory and the philosophy, but show me exactly where we get an operational advantage out of it,” Kendall said in his keynote address.

One of Kendall’s Operational Imperatives notably focuses on “defining the Next Generation Air Dominance System-of-Systems.”

Grayson explained that through this effort, the Air Force is “trying to take multiple capabilities from within a family of systems and execute them within a program office, but not as a single rigid, monolithically integrated platform, while at the same time having different program offices building different pieces of the solution that can still be interoperable and work together.”

