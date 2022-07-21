Air Force Taps Lockheed for Cruise Missile M-Code Integration

Lockheed Martin has received a three-year, $32 million contract to test and integrate a new military signal encryption technology with the U.S. Air Force’s Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile system.

The company will support M-Code integration work on all JASSM variants and the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

JASSM is a cruise missile that uses a GPS-assisted navigation system and an infrared imaging seeker to reach fixed and relocatable targets from aircraft.

The Air Force is obligating $8.6 million at the time of award from the branch’s missile procurement funds for fiscal year 2022.