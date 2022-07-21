in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Taps Lockheed for Cruise Missile M-Code Integration

Air Force Taps Lockheed for Cruise Missile M-Code Integration - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has received a three-year, $32 million contract to test and integrate a new military signal encryption technology with the U.S. Air Force’s Joint Air to Surface Standoff Missile system.

The company will support M-Code integration work on all JASSM variants and the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

JASSM is a cruise missile that uses a GPS-assisted navigation system and an infrared imaging seeker to reach fixed and relocatable targets from aircraft.

The Air Force is obligating $8.6 million at the time of award from the branch’s missile procurement funds for fiscal year 2022.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

contract awardDepartment of DefenseGovconJASSMJASSM‐ERJoint Air-to-Surface Standoff MissileLockheed MartinM-codeU.S. Air Force

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Lockheed’s Robert Lightfoot: Industry Partnerships Key to Advancing Tech for Defense Applications - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed’s Robert Lightfoot: Industry Partnerships Key to Advancing Tech for Defense Applications
AWS to Support Warpspace Inter-Satellite Data Relay Network Development; Clint Crosier Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
AWS to Support Warpspace Inter-Satellite Data Relay Network Development; Clint Crosier Quoted