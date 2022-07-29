in Contract Awards, News

Amentum Wins Navy Spectrum Management Support IDIQ

Amentum Wins Navy Spectrum Management Support IDIQ - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amentum will support spectrum management work at the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth potentially $55 million over five and a half years.

The company will help the two service branches plan, retain, secure and manage the utilization of electromagnetic spectrum resources, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work under the five-year base period of performance is scheduled to begin in August and would continue through February 2028 if the option is exercised.

The award has an initial value of $49.7 million, with the Navy obligating $10,000 to cover the minimum contract amount.

Amentum bested one bidder to provide support to the Navy and Marine Corps Spectrum Center and the Naval Information Warfare Developmental Center.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

amentumcontract awardelectromagnetic spectrumGovconnaval information warfare centerNavy Marine Corps Spectrum Centerspectrum management

mm

Written by Regina Garcia

Former Rubik Exec Tom Kennedy Named VP of Axonius Federal Systems - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Former Rubik Exec Tom Kennedy Named VP of Axonius Federal Systems
Booz Allen to Extend Work on DISA Thunderdome Prototype Pilot Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen to Extend Work on DISA Thunderdome Prototype Pilot Program