Amentum Wins Navy Spectrum Management Support IDIQ

Amentum will support spectrum management work at the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth potentially $55 million over five and a half years.

The company will help the two service branches plan, retain, secure and manage the utilization of electromagnetic spectrum resources, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work under the five-year base period of performance is scheduled to begin in August and would continue through February 2028 if the option is exercised.

The award has an initial value of $49.7 million, with the Navy obligating $10,000 to cover the minimum contract amount.

Amentum bested one bidder to provide support to the Navy and Marine Corps Spectrum Center and the Naval Information Warfare Developmental Center.