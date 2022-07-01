in Executive Moves, News

Former DNI John Ratcliffe Joins Advisory Firm AGS

John Ratcliffe, former director of national intelligence and current co-chair of the America First Policy Institute’s Center for American Security, has been appointed to a senior advisory role at American Global Strategies.

He will advise AGS clients within the defense, aerospace, private equity, technology and cybersecurity sectors, the Washington, D.C.-based advisory firm said Wednesday.

AGS noted that Ratcliffe can still accept speaking and lecture engagements and work with his private clients while serving as an adviser at the company.

From 2015 to 2020, he represented the fourth district of Texas in Congress.

Ratcliffe also served as chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee’s cybersecurity, infrastructure protection and security technologies subcommittee.

He assumed leadership of the U.S. intelligence community as DNI in May 2020 and stepped down from the role in January 2021.

Robert O’Brien and Alexander Gray, respectively former national security adviser and National Security Council chief of staff, founded AGS.

