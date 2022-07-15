Anduril Plans to Build Facilities in Atlanta for Unmanned System Production; Matt Grimm Quoted

Anduril Industries will establish research and assembly facilities in Atlanta, Georgia, over the next three years to increase development and production of its defense offerings, particularly unmanned systems.

The technology manufacturer’s project is a $60 million investment that will foster 180 jobs in Fulton County while boosting support to the U.S. military, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp shared in an announcement on Thursday.

Matt Grimm, chief operating officer of Anduril, emphasized Atlanta’s roots and expanding interest in technology and defense, highlighting Georgia residents’ proficiencies in aerospace, engineering and robotics.

“By growing our presence in Georgia, we’ll be able to continue to attract world class talent who will support our mission to transform defense capabilities for the US and our allies,” Grimm said.

The state of Georgia is a key location in the aerospace industry. It already has headquarters of over 800 aerospace companies, and aerospace tools are the state’s top export, producing $9.19 billion worth in 2021. Aerospace output also constitutes the state’s second largest manufacturing industry.

The new Atlanta location will feature mixed-use office, research and development, manufacturing and production space on over 180,000 square feet of industrial structures.

With the anticipated construction, Anduril is additionally creating a new home for Area-I, a subsidiary it acquired in 2021. Area-I specializes in advanced unmanned aircraft systems.

Area-I is already a Georgia-based business with strong ties to the community. According to Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, the subsidiary frequently collaborates with the Georgia Center of Innovation and the Unmanned Systems Working Group.

Robb Pitts, chairman of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, noted that the decision of Anduril to set up shop in Atlanta “speaks to the diversity of the people, communities, and industries that make Fulton County such a desirable place for world class companies…to invest and grow.”

Anduril posted significant progress in 2021, during which time it sought to exponentially grow its workforce from 400 to 700 or 800 by the year’s end.

In February, Anduril agreed to acquire Dive Technologies, an autonomous underwater vehicle manufacturer, further fleshing out its arsenal of unmanned system capabilities.