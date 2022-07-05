Anika Systems’ Viktar Zherdetski: Agency Customers See Opportunities for Advancing Automation

Viktar Zherdetski, chief technology officer at Anika Systems, said that as government customers get more comfortable with the use of automation systems, they are seeing new opportunities how they can automate routine tasks, FedScoop reported Friday.

Agency customers have started “seeing new opportunities like how they can automate their routine processes, day-to-day operations into something that can enable them to do more intelligent work and leave the routine to the robots,” he told the publication in a video interview.

He discussed how agencies can enable and empower their employees to automate processes.

“One of the successes we see right is when we can enable customers not just go through the training for the technology, but bring them some kind of lab environment where they can experiment with their own use cases and try to build something simple,” Zherdetski said.

“That’s what drives an excitement and then kind of like become more interested in and start seeing the paths how they can automate more and more workloads in their environments,” he added.

Sreenath Gurrapu, intelligent automation practice lead at Anika Systems, joined Zherdetski during the interview to discuss the increasing adoption of robotic process automation and how automation can evolve into a more mission-centric activity in the government.