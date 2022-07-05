Ariento Secures Authorization to Assess Defense Contractors’ CMMC Readiness

Ariento has secured authorization from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body to perform cyber readiness assessments of companies looking to pursue contract opportunities with the Department of Defense.

The cybersecurity compliance company said Friday it passed the Defense Industrial Base Cybersecurity Assessment Center’s level 2 evaluation to become a third-party assessor organization under the CMMC program.

The authorization enables Ariento to certify that defense companies meet DOD’s requirements for safeguarding sensitive data before competing for contracts with the department.

Ariento has been supporting several defense contractors in preparing for the cybersecurity certification program expected to begin in the summer.

“We look forward to working with the DoD and Cyber AB to help CMMC become an operational reality,” said Okechi Owuama, director of governance, risk and compliance at Ariento.