Army Taps BedRock Systems to Demo Trusted Computing Base Integration Framework

BedRock Systems, a San Francisco, California-headquartered software developer, was tasked by the U.S. Army to test a secure computing base platform designed to safeguard aviation and missile systems from cyber threats.

The company said Wednesday it will demonstrate a trusted computing base integration framework, built in collaboration with DESE Research, in support of the Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Aviation and Missile Center.

The TCBIF utilizes the BedRock HyperVisor software to provide secure virtualization and digital forensics to prevent malware attacks against critical aviation and missile systems.

The framework also features secure integration of multiple guest applications, operating systems and containers.

BedRock Systems offers a trusted computing base from edge to cloud for companies in various industries including financial services, health care, defense and critical infrastructure.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

