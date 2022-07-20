Army Taps GM Defense to Supply Battery Electric Vehicle; Steve DuMont Quoted

General Motors’ defense subsidiary will provide a battery electric vehicle for the U.S. Army for use in analysis and demonstration.

The company said Tuesday it will offer its GMC Hummer EV pickup to help the service meet its need for a light to heavy duty BEV and reduce dependence on fossil fuels in garrison and operational environments.

The Hummer comes with a 24-module Ultium battery pack and can produce 1,000 horsepower, 11,500 pound-feet of wheel torque. The vehicle is capable of up to 800-volt DC fast charging, offering up to nearly 100 miles in 12 minutes.

“Leveraging GM’s advanced technology, this demonstration will prove to our U.S. Army customer what an all-electric supertruck can do and how the underlying technology can be leveraged for future defense needs, whether on an installation or in a tactical environment,” said Steve DuMont, president of GM Defense.

GM Defense is investing $35 billion in electric vehicles and autonomous vehicle platforms in support of defense and government customers worldwide.