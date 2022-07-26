ASMC PPBE Reform Task Force OKs Work Plan at Inaugural Meeting; Michael Conlin Quoted

The Planning, Programming, Budgeting and Execution Reform Task Force of the American Society of Military Comptrollers approved a work plan to guide its efforts in the next 18 months during its first meeting held on July 7 at ASMC headquarters in Alexandria, Virginia.

The work plan includes the development of transformational levers, gap analysis in the PPBE process, the need to communicate ideas for PPBE reform and transformation of insights into actions.

“We are convinced that PPBE reform is a top priority to manage competition with our near-peer competitors,” said Michael Conlin, chief technology officer of Definitive Logic and chair of the ASMC PPBE Reform Task Force.

“Now is the time to put PPBE on a wartime footing and to realign our PPBE and adjacent processes to become more agile, responsive, and effective,” added Conlin, a previous Wash100 Award winner.

In early July, the task force was established to raise public awareness of the PPBE reform process in the Department of Defense and facilitate discussions on the matter. The group will hold meetings on a monthly basis to engage with public sector professionals and government leaders to address challenges facing the defense resource allocation process.