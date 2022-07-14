in News, Technology

Flight Tech Company Merlin Labs Secures $105M in Series B Funding

Flight Tech Company Merlin Labs Secures $105M in Series B Funding - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Merlin Labs has secured $105 million in a round of Series B financing led by investment management firm Baillie Gifford and Snowpoint Ventures, with the announcement coinciding with the receipt of a U.S. Air Force contract to equip the service branch’s C-130J Super Hercules military transport aircraft with its autonomous flight technology.

The latest round brings Merlin’s total funding to $130 million, the company said Wednesday.

In 2021, Merlin Labs raised $25 million in Series A funding round led by First Round Capital and GV.

In September 2021, the company secured certification basis approval from the New Zealand Civil Aviation Authority for its autonomous flight system under a joint project with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Merlin also entered into partnerships with Ameriflight and Dynamic Aviation to bring its autonomous flight technology to the companies’ fleets of fixed-wing aircraft.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Air ForceAmeriflightautonomous flight technologybaillie giffordC-130J Super Herculescontract awardDynamic AviationFirst Round Capitalfixed-wing aircraftfundraisingGovconGVMerlin Labsmilitary transport aircraftSeries BSnowpoint Ventures

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

ICF Expands Health IT Capabilities With Finalized SemanticBits Acquisition - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ICF Expands Health IT Capabilities With Finalized SemanticBits Acquisition
Shared Spectrum Company Lands Post on Air Force's $950M JADC2 Tech Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Shared Spectrum Company Lands Post on Air Force’s $950M JADC2 Tech Contract