AWS’ Dave Levy on Addressing IT Workforce Challenges With Cloud Skills Training, Education Programs

Government agencies are facing information technology workforce challenges when it comes to implementing cloud modernization efforts and Dave Levy, vice president of U.S. federal government, nonprofit and healthcare at Amazon Web Services, said AWS helps address that through free cloud computing skills training and other education programs, FedScoop reported Wednesday.

“By 2025, AWS will help 29 million people globally grow their technical skills with free cloud computing skills training. We are investing hundreds of millions of dollars to provide free cloud computing skills training to people from all walks of life, and all levels of knowledge in more than 200 countries and territories around the world,” Levy, a four-time Wash100 awardee, told the publication in a video interview.

To support federal government partners, Levy said the company developed the AWS Government Executive Education Program.

“It’s a four-day MBA style course for government leaders that shares insights from previous government transformations and digital transformation,” he said of the program.

Levy discussed the AWS Educate global initiative that seeks to accelerate cloud-related learning and help train the cloud IT workforce.

When asked how cloud enables agencies to advance innovation and improve the delivery of services to the public, Levy mentioned as an example the AWS Open Data Sponsorship Program and how it supports the National Institutes of Health’s Sequence Read Archive.

He also talked about the role of cloud in making IT operations more secure.