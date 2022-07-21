in News, Space

AWS to Support Warpspace Inter-Satellite Data Relay Network Development; Clint Crosier Quoted

AWS to Support Warpspace Inter-Satellite Data Relay Network Development; Clint Crosier Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Amazon Web Services‘ global infrastructure was selected by Japanese space technology developer Warpspace to support the development of an optical inter-satellite communication relay network service.

Warpspace said Thursday it uses AWS’ Kubernetes conformant service, relational database platform and other related offerings to help create workloads for WarpHub InterSat, which will provide communication service for low-Earth orbit satellite operators.

The AWS services will enable the development of data latency, mission control, orbit coordination and low-cost delivery capabilities.

Warpspace seeks to launch three communications satellites equipped with the optical terminal to the medium-Earth orbit to enable LEO satellite operators with the ability to downlink data in near real-time.

“Warpspace is anticipating their customers’ needs for secure, reliable Earth observation data well into the future. AWS will provide the tools to help them meet this goal on a global scale,” said Clint Crosier, aerospace and satellite director at AWS.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Amazon Web ServicesAWSclint crosierGovconMEOsatelliteSatoru TsunemachiSpaceWarpHub InterSatWARPSPACE

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Air Force Taps Lockheed for Cruise Missile M-Code Integration - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Air Force Taps Lockheed for Cruise Missile M-Code Integration
Google Workspace Granted DOD Impact Level 4 Authorization - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Google Workspace Granted DOD Impact Level 4 Authorization