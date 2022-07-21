AWS to Support Warpspace Inter-Satellite Data Relay Network Development; Clint Crosier Quoted

Amazon Web Services‘ global infrastructure was selected by Japanese space technology developer Warpspace to support the development of an optical inter-satellite communication relay network service.

Warpspace said Thursday it uses AWS’ Kubernetes conformant service, relational database platform and other related offerings to help create workloads for WarpHub InterSat, which will provide communication service for low-Earth orbit satellite operators.

The AWS services will enable the development of data latency, mission control, orbit coordination and low-cost delivery capabilities.

Warpspace seeks to launch three communications satellites equipped with the optical terminal to the medium-Earth orbit to enable LEO satellite operators with the ability to downlink data in near real-time.

“Warpspace is anticipating their customers’ needs for secure, reliable Earth observation data well into the future. AWS will provide the tools to help them meet this goal on a global scale,” said Clint Crosier, aerospace and satellite director at AWS.